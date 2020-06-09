× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You play with an old friend with whom you have not played in some time. An invitation to a social group or professional association comes in. You finally have some fun. It's not easy being caged for a month.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You are quite ambitious after you wake up. You are enthusiastically competitive about work today. Be diplomatic with an authority figure. A patient and subtle approach will help you reconcile a dispute. It is a good time to finalize documents.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today ushers in an interest in education and foreign countries. You are surprised by the different priorities that others have. In-laws visit or desire a closer relationship. It is favorable to review language skills or re-read a favorite book.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Love seems to have a fated quality, and you sense how your closest relationships affect your destiny. Others depend on you for financial advice and even a bit of assistance. This makes you aware of how others affect your finances.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)