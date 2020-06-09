ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You play with an old friend with whom you have not played in some time. An invitation to a social group or professional association comes in. You finally have some fun. It's not easy being caged for a month.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You are quite ambitious after you wake up. You are enthusiastically competitive about work today. Be diplomatic with an authority figure. A patient and subtle approach will help you reconcile a dispute. It is a good time to finalize documents.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today ushers in an interest in education and foreign countries. You are surprised by the different priorities that others have. In-laws visit or desire a closer relationship. It is favorable to review language skills or re-read a favorite book.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Love seems to have a fated quality, and you sense how your closest relationships affect your destiny. Others depend on you for financial advice and even a bit of assistance. This makes you aware of how others affect your finances.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Do not overwhelm a loved one. Keep a balance. There is an intensity to your desires. You have a change of heart. You have to choose between friends, but a compromise is possible. Others are responsive to the love and kindness you show.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Be patient with those who have not had your educational background and other advantages. Subordinates could be difficult. An assistant or employee talks about moving on. Create neatness and order in your surroundings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Adventurous leisure activities have appeal, including intriguing risks and gambles. Regarding love, you seek a situation that is thrilling rather than safe and secure today. Work takes a back seat to social and creative interests.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH The winds of change touch home and family today. You evaluate your residence with care and decide whether to keep it or improve it. You learn interesting facts about relatives and your family tree.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Today brings the courage to express your thoughts and opinions. Intellectual energy is high, and you seem to be involved in study or public speaking. You daydream about traveling and allowing enough time for it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Your financial outlook brightens. A chance to add to your income comes your way. You are able to purchase a surprise gift for a loved one or a vacation with gala trimmings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Your sense of humor and optimism win you a new admirer. Finances are improved. The arts, especially music, bring delight and inspiration. A real transformation point in your life is beginning now, a trend that could last seven years.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Most of the day you will be shy about showing affection. It is one of those inward days. A positive mental attitude improves your quality of life this afternoon. Old regrets finally vanish. You become more comfortable with your own inner psyche.
