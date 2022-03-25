ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You will make your point when talking to others. Nevertheless, a parent, boss or someone in authority might do something that affects your cash flow, earnings or assets in some way — or perhaps a possession you own. Make sure you get to the bottom of things.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Something related to travel plans is unpredictable today. For example, scheduled travel plans might be delayed or canceled; whereas some of you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. University and college schedules are also unreliable. It's a crapshoot.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH This is a popular time for you. You're in the groove! Nevertheless, something unexpected might impact banking details or something to do with inheritances, insurance matters or shared property. Double-check everything to stay on top of financial matters.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH People continue to admire you. (Looking good!) Be cooperative with close friends and partners, but expect a few surprises. Someone might demand more freedom in the relationship. Or perhaps they will have a surprising suggestion. You might meet someone unusual today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Your work routine will probably be interrupted for some reason today. Or perhaps unexpected news that is health-related is surprising. Pet owners should be vigilant, because something related to your pet might catch you off guard.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Parents take note: This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant. Know where they are at all times. Social plans also might change suddenly today. Or perhaps you will receive a surprise invitation to go somewhere. Be aware that this window of opportunity will be brief, so act fast.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Something unexpected might impact your home routine today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might appear at your door. Be wise and stock the fridge so you're ready for anything. "Coffee, tea, beer?"

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH This is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do to minimize problems. Stay cool, because emotional distractions can cause accidents. Meanwhile, unusual news, new faces and new places will keep you on your toes today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Keep an eye on your possessions and money, because some unpredictable influences are at play today. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Likewise, be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. A wise teacher once said, "Trust everyone and always lock your door."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you feel independent and self-reliant. You might meet a new friend. One thing is certain: Something unusual will affect your day. Perhaps your spontaneous and original ideas will impress someone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Your psychic abilities are highly tuned today because the Moon is hiding in your chart dancing with your ruler Uranus. This definitely sharpens your antennas. Obviously, this is a good day to trust your intuition and go with your hunches. "If you think something fishy is going on, it is."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH This is an interesting day, because you're bound to encounter interesting people. New friends, especially people who are different or unusual in some way, might come into your world. If you are dealing with a group or an organization, someone might have a forward-thinking idea. Be ready to listen.

