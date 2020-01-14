ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Keep your eye on the big picture. What appears to be an optimistic situation may have its ups and downs for the moment. Remain confident but willing to check out alternatives as they appear.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Your creativity surges because of the unexpected, which keeps your day exciting and full of variety. As a result, you gain an innate sense of stability and longevity between you and another person.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH One-on-one relating draws strong responses from others. You have a way of expressing yourself that intrigues many people; however, you are unlikely to gain the results you desire immediately.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Reach out for a friend or several associates to share news with. You will want to speak with different people to gather different perspectives. At the same time, catch up on news. You will have a lot to think about.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You could be better off giving up a long-term demand rather than floating through various situations. Say less; reveal less about any aspect of your finances. You do not need to share.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your smile goes a long way to accomplish what you want. You do not need to push another person in your direction. He or she will naturally head that way. Your sense of direction will guide you through any situation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Defer to others and encourage them to express themselves. You do not need to take any action other than to stand back. You may be concerned by some basic insecurity or intuitive hunch.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Zero in on what you want. Your desires will direct you, and you appear determined to make them a reality. Keep your motivation and all will work well for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Pressure builds to transform your standing in your immediate community. As a result, you feel pushed to achieve more success than in the recent past. You will have difficulty handling demands, especially involving your finances.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You can be sure of yourself when dealing with a difficult person or a situation that demands unusual attention. The information gained will be worth the time. You will see things in a new light.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH One-on-one relating is highlighted no matter what you do or feel. You might as well deal with an element that feels touchy or difficult. You will want to get to the bottom of a problem.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Others express their needs and desire to get past a recurring problem. You will need to decide the level of commitment you want to give the situation. Lighten up the moment.