ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It is a day of paradox in your life, as you will seem to move forward by looking back. It's an ideal day for past life studies. Forgive yourself for old mistakes and resolve to create a wonderful new year as spring begins.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Today allows you to show others your potential. Opportunities come. An active period follows the lunation for artistic or spiritual growth. You will find ways to fulfill a cherished dream. It's a good time to make decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Be patient with an authority figure. A patient and subtle approach helps you reconcile a dispute. Your attention to detail is your success. Reputation and image are important. You want to shine and make a good impression.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today ushers in a special interest in education. You can be surprised by the different priorities others have. In-laws might visit or desire a closer relationship. You strengthen good will through small acts of kindness and generosity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Other people's financial decisions and needs can affect your security. Your investigative work can solve a mystery. You will make wise financial planning decisions now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today brings energy to a peak. You will encounter some forceful, dynamic people. They will bring excitement your way, but check your inner guidance before acting too quickly on advice they give. Maintain an ethical attitude.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH There can be some noise or environmental distractions that make it hard to concentrate. Separate tasks into small segments and take breaks to avoid fatigue and you will do well. Don't overload your schedule.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You have a change of heart today about old interests and attachments. Intuition and dreams provide insights to help you make wise choices. Your vivid imagination will be an asset if you direct creativity constructively.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH It's time to make adjustments in your family life or residence. You treasure your hours at home. The subtle support of a friend resolves difficulty. A family member appreciates your help and loyalty.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You have the courage to express thoughts and feelings today. Your intellectual energy is high, and you may be involved in study or teaching. Be patient if traveling. Allow enough time so you won't have to rush.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A project you've contemplated is worth pursuing. Effort extended today leads to future benefits. There should be opportunities to add to your income. Be receptive to a new work location in the future.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your charm will carry you a long way today. The pleasant impression you're projecting can open doors to preferments you've long deserved. An old friend puts in a kind word.