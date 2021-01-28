ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH You dislike and almost fear being alone. Love trends are definitely improving. You will be liberated from old heartaches or disappointments. A spiritual connection with a special love forms. Existing relationships transform for the better.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Home repairs and cleaning may require attention. Be patient with less than perfect family situations; problems will smooth over. A loved one would treasure an unusual gift you created. Your artistic skill peaks now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH A perfect time for selling and promotion today, as well as study and negotiation. Greater kindness comes from influential people and smooths over age gap differences. Coping with responsibilities becomes second nature.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You benefit from exploring today. Return to favorite old haunts. After that, strike out into new territory. This is the start of an especially good time for learning another language. Financial planning will be in your thoughts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)