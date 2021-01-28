ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You dislike and almost fear being alone. Love trends are definitely improving. You will be liberated from old heartaches or disappointments. A spiritual connection with a special love forms. Existing relationships transform for the better.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Home repairs and cleaning may require attention. Be patient with less than perfect family situations; problems will smooth over. A loved one would treasure an unusual gift you created. Your artistic skill peaks now.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH A perfect time for selling and promotion today, as well as study and negotiation. Greater kindness comes from influential people and smooths over age gap differences. Coping with responsibilities becomes second nature.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You benefit from exploring today. Return to favorite old haunts. After that, strike out into new territory. This is the start of an especially good time for learning another language. Financial planning will be in your thoughts.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Today surrounds you with warmth and success and makes it easy for you to promote beliefs and causes that are meaningful to you. Team spirit is strong, and you enlist the help of associates in realizing goals.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Service to those less fortunate or other types of personal sacrifice bring happiness. Virgos have an ancient association with martyrdom. Turn this into a positive by keeping quiet about your good deeds and thinking of others first.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Humor and patience will speed your success today. You will grow through involvement with organizations. Reach out to new groups and rise to the occasion if called upon to fill a leadership role.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your natural dignity and self-control help you gracefully balance your domestic life with your professional persona. There are important synchronicities unfolding. Your timely response will turn any negative attention into positive recognition.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your enthusiasm and energy are high. Studies and conversations generate agreeable ideas and experiences. Your perpetual zest for the novel and intriguing is fulfilled. You will be a bit restless.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You will be able to combine work with recreation and social life today. Friends suggest future travel and invite you to share in their projects and interests. A new romantic involvement delights and surprises you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH There may be some tensions to resolve with a close associate. An opposition can bring some arguments and competition. Don't let a burst of anger become destructive. If you overcome stubbornness, a satisfactory compromise may be developed.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Be sensitive to health messages your body is sending. You are about to begin a strong Saturn cycle that will bring consequences if you have developed poor health — including mental health —habits in the past.