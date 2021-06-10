ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH This is a confusing day, so don't beat yourself up if you feel lazy or you want to spend a lot of time daydreaming. Nevertheless, jot down any creative ideas that you might have, because you can think outside the box today. Einstein said, "Imagination is more important than knowledge."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Everything to do with finances, shopping and earning money is subject to confusion today. Therefore, tread carefully! Postpone important financial decisions. Do not shop except for food or gas.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH The Moon is still in your sign today, but now it's at odds with fuzzy Neptune, which will encourage daydreams. This is why it's a poor day to make important decisions. (Use caution against things that cloud your judgment.)

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Today you might seek a dreamy escape because you want to "get away from all this." This is a poor day to embark on something new that requires clear thinking. It's also a poor day to make important decisions. But you will be interested in studying supernatural phenomena or secrets.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)