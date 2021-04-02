VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Explore real estate for fun. Visit interesting neighborhoods or places you might want to live. Make your workspace at home practical and comfortable. If you need to replace equipment, take time to research the best deal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Brush up on time-management skills. You may have to rely on them if overloaded with too many projects. Set limits for yourself and stay true to them. Too much information can tie you in knots.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Make healthy lifestyle choices a family affair. Join a gym or take power walks together. Purchase weights so you can work out at home. Prepare nutritious and balanced meals. The fun is eating the delicious results.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Use your charisma to get your foot in the door. Take the lead even though you don't always like being in charge. There is no time like the present. Friends and family will support you if you fall.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)