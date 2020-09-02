× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You're inclined to withdraw from public view today. Give yourself a break when it comes to producing. Your energy might feel lower and you need to rest. Your challenge today is to be independent without feeling isolated.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH You tend to be aggressive dealing with people and groups today. If there is a discussion over a contract, you challenge others and can be combative in your position. Calm down and take deep breaths before you speak.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You are feeling ambitious, pushing ahead in your career on an ordinary day. You have got your eye on a promotion or landing a new client. Strut yourself. You are aiming high, shooting for the moon, so to speak.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You might be feeling restless, planning an escape from the routine. In your correspondence a flirtation with a foreign-born person could go deeper. Are you ready to follow through, or do you just like the initiation of romance?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)