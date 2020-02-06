ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You might be focused on the task at hand; however, others seem to be elsewhere. Do what you need to and worry less about roping in others. You cannot interfere with others and their imagination.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Zero in on a key issue that surrounds the day. Planning the upcoming weekend also might be important. Resolving differences could be positive, allowing the next few days to flow. Maintain a sense of humor.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You can and will make a difference if you so choose. Not only is a money matter on the table, but different perspectives emerge around the use of money in the workplace and home. Lighten up.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH You feel as if the word "no" does not exist and should not exist. Your determination to manifest what you want emerges. Some of you might simply wish for a day without complication
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Pull back and observe. You might want to head in a direction that is different from that of an associate or loved one. What you are considering could be excellent. At a later point, a discussion might be relevant.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH A meeting could carry greater significance than you are aware of. Someone might be observing you carefully, trying to grasp your fundamental beliefs. A friend expresses a long-term desire.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Emphasis is on your relationship with an older person or a higher-up. You will carry more responsibility because of your interactions with this person. He or she respects your judgment and ideas both personally and professionally.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You cannot continue as you have. You will lose an idea or two since so much seems to be coming from you. Jot down some of your ideas, especially after you wake up. Consider taking off a day to center yourself soon.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH One-on-one relating reveals important details that you would not have known otherwise. Although you might have preferred to continue through the task as it was, the end results would not be as significant.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Go along with others' ideas. You might be 90% sure that yours are better, but let time make the judgment. You tend to be conventional, and in this case, a more dynamic attitude could make a big difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Defer to a loved one; not because it is easier, but because this person needs to feel more involved in the decision-making process. You cannot always have the final say -- even if you want to.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your creativity emerges when dealing with a child or loved one who cannot seem to get past a problem. This person has trouble seeing situations clearly and creating simplicity.