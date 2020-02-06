ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You might be focused on the task at hand; however, others seem to be elsewhere. Do what you need to and worry less about roping in others. You cannot interfere with others and their imagination.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Zero in on a key issue that surrounds the day. Planning the upcoming weekend also might be important. Resolving differences could be positive, allowing the next few days to flow. Maintain a sense of humor.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You can and will make a difference if you so choose. Not only is a money matter on the table, but different perspectives emerge around the use of money in the workplace and home. Lighten up.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You feel as if the word "no" does not exist and should not exist. Your determination to manifest what you want emerges. Some of you might simply wish for a day without complication

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)