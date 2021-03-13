ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You'll crave peace and privacy today. Stroll through a park and enjoy the trees to heal and rejuvenate. Pace yourself regarding strenuous activities. Be patient if a project takes longer than expected.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Your opinions are shifting. New ideas are presented. The expectations of friends, community life and your role in an organization can impact your day. Release friendships or group affiliations that you have outgrown.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Shopping excursions and social events online are fulfilling. Life is good. But there's a tense situation at work. A difficult co-worker is a source of stress. Now that it's the weekend, you need to think.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Today promises opportunities for travel and brings invitations to online social functions. A friend encourages exploring new ideas. Be patient if an in-law or grandchild seems a little demanding. Humor and talking over your differences help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)