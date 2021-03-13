ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You'll crave peace and privacy today. Stroll through a park and enjoy the trees to heal and rejuvenate. Pace yourself regarding strenuous activities. Be patient if a project takes longer than expected.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Your opinions are shifting. New ideas are presented. The expectations of friends, community life and your role in an organization can impact your day. Release friendships or group affiliations that you have outgrown.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Shopping excursions and social events online are fulfilling. Life is good. But there's a tense situation at work. A difficult co-worker is a source of stress. Now that it's the weekend, you need to think.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Today promises opportunities for travel and brings invitations to online social functions. A friend encourages exploring new ideas. Be patient if an in-law or grandchild seems a little demanding. Humor and talking over your differences help.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You'll do some sleuthing. There is a mystery you're determined to solve. An intriguing new course of research presents new perspectives. Today is a wonderful time to revisit destinations or pursue projects that have interested you before.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Today there's a touch of awkwardness with another. Patience helps. A touch of humor and tolerance will bring out the brightest and the best. Tension lessens. Loving support and admiration come your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Time spent with loved ones and involvement in activities you truly enjoy will enhance your wellness. Pleasing music, colors and fragrances used in recreation and in alternative healing modalities boost your well-being as well.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today brightens your sector of romance and leisure and brings a sense of ease and accomplishment. Pressure lessens. A goal is reached. Plan a vacation with a loved one. Honor the deepest stirrings of your heart.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today brings a surprise regarding your family. A family member might announce a move or new career plans. A peek at your genealogy offers intriguing perspectives concerning ancestors. You reflect on the present and the past.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today is busy. Prepare for a great deal of coming and going. A series of errands and short trips need your attention. The pace is exhilarating and hectic. A neighbor or sibling can contact you with a valuable invitation or suggestion.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Splendid financial opportunities manifest. Be careful not to overextend though. Live within your means, or there could be consequences. Suppress any resentment concerning spending your hard-earned money. Focus your energy on seeking solutions instead.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Creative and dramatic, your natural warmth and zest for magic makes you a natural mystic. Today you embody one in top form. Your motivation is exceptionally high. If you can maintain perspective and avoid overkill, much will be accomplished.