ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You could become combative with a loved one or a business associate over money. Whether you disagree about a bill or an investment makes no difference. Both of you are sure you are right.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Get as much done as you can early in the day. You might have pushed hard to achieve a goal and finally see the end in sight. A close associate might be quite combative. Try to avoid an argument.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Reach out for someone you care about but rarely hear from. Tension mounts out of nowhere. You could be overly concerned about someone's judgments. Be true to yourself. Do not allow others to sway you too much.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You could be more irritable than you realize. Push comes to shove while gathering some information. Let your creativity bloom. You can make the impossible happen. Keep communication flowing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Get calls and meetings done early in the day. You might decide to leave work early to take care of a problem not associated with your day-to-day life. Taking a break from the here and now can only help you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You have a way about you that encourages others to slow down and get to know you. You exhibit a tendency to express interest in what you see and think rather than move away. Be as open as possible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You could be right about what is going on. In pursuit of knowledge, you gain an interesting perspective. Discussions might be unusually significant. You will be thinking about what others share for a long time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You feel energized midday and can handle whatever heads down the path. A newfound lightness marks your interactions. Stay centered no matter what occurs. Your sixth sense carries you through a hassle with ease.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Use the daylight hours to the max. Late afternoon, you might want to slow down. You might not be in the mood for the weekend unless the next few days are quiet and calm. Make it so.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Emphasis is on a key group of friends. Together you might be celebrating an event involving one of your dear friends. You might be making calls involving this celebration.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You might be more popular than you thought possible. You might be happy to take the lead but could be overwhelmed by everything that you need to do. Remain positive. You can handle what you must.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Reach out for someone who often comes through for you and understands you. Get past a problem. Let it go, remain centered and do not worry about what is going on. You will do what needs to be done.