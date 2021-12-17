ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's an excellent day for planning because your mind is clear and analytical. Furthermore, you are concerned with practical matters more than usual. Listen to the advice of an older relative, friend or neighbor because they might be helpful to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You'll prefer to buy long-lasting, practical items today because you're in a sensible frame of mind. You won't fritter away your money or be too frivolous. It's also an excellent day to think about how you might budget your income. (You're good with money.)
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH The Moon is in your sign dancing with stern Saturn today, which gives you a more sober and realistic view of life. Furthermore, it'll give you the personal self-discipline to put up with adversity and not complain. You feel stoic and accepting of whatever happens.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today research of any kind will go well because your mind is clear, steady and analytical. If you're looking for answers to questions or solutions to old problems, you'll be dogged in your approach to finding what you're looking for. Expect results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH A conversation with someone who has more experience than you might benefit you today, especially in practical ways. Listen to the advice they offer. In either case, it never hurts to hear what they have to say. Keep an open mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Your interactions with bosses, parents, teachers and the police will be serious today. However, they might yield practical results to benefit you. Very likely, someone in a position of authority will help you or give you emotional support or practical suggestions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Because you're in a practical, careful frame of mind today, it's a good day to learn something new. You won't be afraid to tackle something that otherwise might be a bit daunting. It's also an excellent day to deal with details involving future travel plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's the perfect day to take care of insurance matters, estates, wills, taxes, debt and inheritances. As you know, this stuff isn't going to go away on its own. Roll up your sleeves and dig in, even if it's only for 30 minutes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH When talking to people who are close to you today, you might hide your feelings. In fact, you might be unhappy about something and decide not to mention it. This could be wise. On the other hand, you don't have to be a martyr.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Make an ambitious to-do list and get busy! You're in a serious frame of mind and you want to get a lot done, especially practical matters about your health, your pet or your job. It's easy to put duty above pleasure today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH It's an excellent day to teach children or have discussions with partners about how to educate and take care of your kids. Sports activities will be productive today because people are practicing techniques.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Family discussions go well today because you want to solve practical problems; in addition, you're willing to listen to older members with respect. It's a good day to clear up messy areas and help your elders.