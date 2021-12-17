LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH A conversation with someone who has more experience than you might benefit you today, especially in practical ways. Listen to the advice they offer. In either case, it never hurts to hear what they have to say. Keep an open mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your interactions with bosses, parents, teachers and the police will be serious today. However, they might yield practical results to benefit you. Very likely, someone in a position of authority will help you or give you emotional support or practical suggestions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Because you're in a practical, careful frame of mind today, it's a good day to learn something new. You won't be afraid to tackle something that otherwise might be a bit daunting. It's also an excellent day to deal with details involving future travel plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH It's the perfect day to take care of insurance matters, estates, wills, taxes, debt and inheritances. As you know, this stuff isn't going to go away on its own. Roll up your sleeves and dig in, even if it's only for 30 minutes.