ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH A conversation with a boss, parent or someone in authority will surprise you today. Someone might suggest something you least expected to hear. (Hopefully, you're pleased.) Perhaps something unexpected will cause you to shift a long-term plan.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Take up a new study, explore a new subject or learn a new language today, because you're keen to explore new ideas. You also might have an opportunity to travel today. If so, act quickly, because this window of opportunity is brief.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You feel slightly electrified today because your ruler Mercury is dancing with unpredictable Uranus. Double-check details regarding shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters. Something unexpected will impact these areas.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Someone close to you — a partner or friend — will surprise you today. They might throw you a curveball, or perhaps they have exciting, new information. Possibly, you'll meet someone new today or be introduced to a stranger.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)