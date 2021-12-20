ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH A conversation with a boss, parent or someone in authority will surprise you today. Someone might suggest something you least expected to hear. (Hopefully, you're pleased.) Perhaps something unexpected will cause you to shift a long-term plan.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Take up a new study, explore a new subject or learn a new language today, because you're keen to explore new ideas. You also might have an opportunity to travel today. If so, act quickly, because this window of opportunity is brief.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You feel slightly electrified today because your ruler Mercury is dancing with unpredictable Uranus. Double-check details regarding shared property, taxes, debt and insurance matters. Something unexpected will impact these areas.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Someone close to you — a partner or friend — will surprise you today. They might throw you a curveball, or perhaps they have exciting, new information. Possibly, you'll meet someone new today or be introduced to a stranger.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your work scene will hold surprises today. You might meet someone new on the job. Someone might say or do something surprising. Please note: Pet owners should be aware that something unpredictable could impact their pets.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You're full of wonderful, creative ideas today, which is why it's an exciting day for those working in the arts or the entertainment world. However, parents, please note: This is an accident-prone day for your kids, so be extra vigilant.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might appear at your door. Family news could be exciting. Get dressed. It's not a typical Monday.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You're full of clever, unusual and original ideas today. However, because your mind is excited, you might be inclined to overlook details. Fortunately, you'll make up for this with a heightened intuition. ("I see dead people.") Relatives, siblings and neighbors might have surprising news. You might meet a new face.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Something unexpected could impact your finances or possessions today. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Possibly, something you own will be suddenly lost, damaged or stolen. On the upside, you might have a clever moneymaking idea.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You feel excited about something to begin the week. You feel alive and eager! Everything you encounter today will have a new freshness about it. You might feel as if you have suddenly landed from Mars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You'ill feel restless today because your ruler Uranus is dancing with Mercury, and Mercury is related to your everyday communications and your everyday habits. That's why it's an unpredictable day for most people, including you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH A friend, possibly a member of a group, might surprise you today. Alternatively, you might meet someone new who is different, avant-garde or unusual in some way. Whatever the case, it's not a boring day. Enjoy your encounters with new people. Learn something new!