ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Make time to review recent decisions and whether you feel as if you gained the results you desire. A personal review might be in order. You have a lot of energy focused on completing a certain project.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Zero in on the importance of having support when pursuing hopes and desires. You could feel as if someone is determined to have his or her way. You figure out how both of you can gain.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You will feel as if there is a change in perspective, at least as to how you view a meaningful situation. Don't assume you have all the answers. Work with circumstances rather than walking away.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your emotional display could give someone a clue as to what path you want to head down. Kick back and say little. You could gain more insight and make better choices than you have recently. Explore an unusual option.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)