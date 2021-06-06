HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 6, 2021: You are elegant and expressive. You have a sharp intellect and are curious to explore ideas and concepts. You are a humanitarian. You care. This year you will be content, happy and satisfied with your success because you finally have the opportunity to do what you want to do. Look forward to a time of personal gain and financial rewards.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Something about your personal wealth will please you today. This might be why you want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Actually, you might attract money to you and become even richer!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Oh happy day! The Moon in your sign is dancing with lucky Jupiter and fair Venus. The silver lining after the storm. This is why you feel warmhearted, congenial and generous. Because others will sense this, they will want to share time with you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You need a breather. Indeed, today is the perfect day to seek solitude in beautiful surroundings and pamper yourself. A massage, a quiet place, a book or your favorite videogame — take time for yourself to feel special.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A meaningful conversation with someone, probably a female acquaintance, will be important to you today. You might express your affection for this person or, vice versa, they might tell you how much they like you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You are high-viz today, which is a good thing because people will admire you. The impression you create on others is one of being generous, warmhearted and caring. (You love good press.) Ask others to help you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today (along with your sense of adventure), do something different so you can enjoy art galleries, architectural buildings and pristine nature.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today can be financially beneficial for you. It's a good day to negotiate or divide something. It's also a sexy, passionate day! Yes, you can have it all!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH This is a fabulous day to schmooze with good friends, partners and spouses. Enjoy the company of others, because they are happy to see you as well. Sports events and fun activities with kids will delight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Your health feels more robust today because you are happier. You are also more confident because things are moving forward with respect to home and family. God smiles from above.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH This is a wonderful, lighthearted, fun-loving day. Enjoy any social outing, particularly with children and young people. The arts, sports events, picnics — any social diversion will delight you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You have a warm feeling in your tummy today because all is well for the moment. Relations with family members will be rewarding, perhaps literally. Take time to alphabetize your blessings.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Conversations with siblings, relatives or neighbor plus short trips will please you today because you're in a happy mood and eager to share your joy with others. Discussions about the arts or big questions will be stimulating!