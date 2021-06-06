HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, June 6, 2021: You are elegant and expressive. You have a sharp intellect and are curious to explore ideas and concepts. You are a humanitarian. You care. This year you will be content, happy and satisfied with your success because you finally have the opportunity to do what you want to do. Look forward to a time of personal gain and financial rewards.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Something about your personal wealth will please you today. This might be why you want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Actually, you might attract money to you and become even richer!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Oh happy day! The Moon in your sign is dancing with lucky Jupiter and fair Venus. The silver lining after the storm. This is why you feel warmhearted, congenial and generous. Because others will sense this, they will want to share time with you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You need a breather. Indeed, today is the perfect day to seek solitude in beautiful surroundings and pamper yourself. A massage, a quiet place, a book or your favorite videogame — take time for yourself to feel special.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)