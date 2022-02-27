Happy Birthday for Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022:

You are an intuitive dreamer. Many of you are shy. Nevertheless, you are passionate about whatever you embrace or decide to do. You are compassionate and care deeply about your loved ones. Good news! This is a wonderful year for you because you will get acknowledgement for your efforts. You might win awards, scholarships or get a promotion.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH For one more week, your ruling planet Mars will be at the top of your chart, arousing your ambition to achieve. Make the most of this strong determination and energy. Ideally, you want to be your own boss.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH It's easy to identify with your beliefs now. Be careful about trying to coerce others into agreeing with you. It's OK for you to have your beliefs and ideas, in the same way that it's OK for others to have their beliefs and ideas.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Be gentle with others in disputes over shared property, taxes, debt or inheritances, or a disagreement about how to spend a limited amount of money. This is a test for you to transform the ways in which you assert yourself in the world.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Avoid important decisions during the Moon Alert today. Afterward, your focus will turn to issues related to shared property or inheritances. You also might face a situation where your values are different from the values of someone else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH Today, after the Moon Alert, the Moon will move opposite your sign, which means you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. It simply means you have to be cooperative and accommodating.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Lately you have been determined to do your own thing. Your own self-gratification has come first because you feel you have the right to express what and who you are. Very soon, this focus turns to work and accomplishment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You're busy on all fronts today. You want to be efficient. You might improve your home. You also want to entertain and socialize. This will take some fancy juggling on your part.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You have been persuasive and convincing in the past month because fiery Mars is in your House of Communications. In about a week, this strong energy will subside, as your focus shifts to increased activity at home.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You continue to have a strong focus on home and family; however, you are spending money. If shopping today, be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. Wait until the Moon Alert is over to make big purchases.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH This is a good time for you to buy wardrobe items for yourself. Therefore, heed the restrictions of the Moon Alert today. Wait until after it's over to shop for something that makes you feel good.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH After the Moon Alert is over today, the Moon will move into your sign, which will do two things: It will heighten your emotional response to everything and everyone. However, it also will slightly improve your luck over all the other signs.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Make the most of the fact that the Sun in your sign is approaching a line up with Jupiter in your sign, which is a wonderful blessing for you! This will boost your confidence, optimism and good fortune.

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST today (6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

