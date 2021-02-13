ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Old and poignant memories surface today. Past life regression might be useful to aid in understanding and accepting the present situation. A deep rapport with wild creatures and the spirit of wilderness areas prevails.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH After weeks of soul-searching, you come to realizations today concerning your wishes and goals. Friends are interested and want to help. A whole group might want to help as well. Romantic attachments can deepen into true love.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today highlights your sector of fame and fortune. You will yearn for success and greater recognition. Extensive study, career-related future travel or brainstorming sessions with respected associates are all significant factors in helping you move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Important responsibilities need your attention. Maintain a positive mental outlook. Use diplomacy in all that you say or write. Efforts made today will bring professional advancement in the future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)