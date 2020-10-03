ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You'll ask the opinion of others on a group matter. However, you might not feel like listening. You feel pulled in all directions at once. Don't let that Aries temper carry you away.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Today gives you a second chance to deal with confidential or personal issues that have been prominent in your life. Be sure to get enough rest and take breaks to prevent burnout due to stress from either relationships or work situations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Disputes with a loved one can be resolved through the mediation of mutual friends. Your direction might have to be revamped. A new hobby or form of creative expression can become important to you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You might have felt a bit under the gun regarding recent work matters, and today you can take a break. Some form of relaxation — be it yoga, listening to music or simply escaping to the movies — could really help now.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Students might find it difficult to study today. Those not taking courses might find themselves searching within for their true path in life and feeling particularly confused and changeable. This is a sign of personal changes to come.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH You experience luck through your partner today, with whom you may be in business or making some other large investment. Opportunities to improve your sex life are rife, and you might even go a bit overboard indulging.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You find yourself daydreaming about someone. Have alternate social plans made in case of change, which is more than likely to occur today. Associates just can't seem to make up their minds.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Partners are apt to exhibit jealous and demanding behavior, and stubborn arguments might arise. Unexpected changes of plans and various obstacles are likely, so have alternate plans and remain flexible. There is energetic cooperation with friends.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You just might meet the love of your life at a neighborhood party or through friends. Sparks will fly, or should I say, "fly again," as some might become reacquainted with former love interests. A child demands attention.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Watch out for intense power struggles or confrontations with others in your personal life. Don't go looking for trouble. You might be redecorating or having company visit from out of town.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Short trips and communication are highlighted. There will be many neighborhood activities and local doings. Most of it will be pleasant enough, but beware arguments. You feel exceptionally restless, but don't venture too far into the unknown.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Although today looks promising for outings with the kids, things could go awry in your personal relationships. But the answers to certain personal problems finally become clear, and plans are able to move forward.
