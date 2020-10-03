ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You'll ask the opinion of others on a group matter. However, you might not feel like listening. You feel pulled in all directions at once. Don't let that Aries temper carry you away.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today gives you a second chance to deal with confidential or personal issues that have been prominent in your life. Be sure to get enough rest and take breaks to prevent burnout due to stress from either relationships or work situations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Disputes with a loved one can be resolved through the mediation of mutual friends. Your direction might have to be revamped. A new hobby or form of creative expression can become important to you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You might have felt a bit under the gun regarding recent work matters, and today you can take a break. Some form of relaxation — be it yoga, listening to music or simply escaping to the movies — could really help now.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)