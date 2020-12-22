VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Reach out to those you admire. The realm of faerie is opening. Heed portents from the fey ones. Color and sound are especially important. Wear a bright garment and enjoy holiday music featuring harps, panpipes and flutes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH A relationship has wonderful potential, but it is up to you to nurture it. You must strive to resolve disputes. Be calm with troubled individuals. Keep a perspective and laugh at little problems. Approach others with suggestions and ideas.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH A clean, organized environment aids well-being. Clear away debris. Be aware of how companions affect you; think for yourself. Those who disappointed you in the past might do so again. Acquire new knowledge and wander different pathways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH There is a zest for adventure. You are ready to experience all that life has to offer. You're more unpredictable than usual. Children are enjoyable company. It's the perfect time to plan a future with the one you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)