VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today you are feeling highly sensual - and also very opinionated. There might be a tendency to be somewhat fixed in your thoughts. Avoid stubborn behavior. It is a good time for gardening, cultivating ideas and going over your accounts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today is your day. Think big and act big on your ideas and goals. Unexpected resources will arrive, causing you to feel very fortunate. You have a chance to expand and to gain recognition, even fame and power.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You have the inclination to withdraw from public view today. Give yourself a break when it comes to producing. Your energy might feel low and you need to rest. Your challenge today is to be independent without feeling isolated.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH You tend to be aggressive today in dealing with people and groups. If there is a discussion over a contract, you challenge others and can be combative in your position. Calm down and take deep breaths before you speak.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)