VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Your family life needs more attention. A relative could complain to you about someone you both struggle to love. Suggest diplomatic strategies to make everyone less prone to hostility. Plan a getaway vacation with your bestie.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Speak up and tell people they need to do their part. Holding in your frustration is only going to lead to trouble later on. A neighbor may offer help at the very moment you need a hand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Money matters demand your attention now. Be honest with yourself about what you can afford before committing to a group gift or planning an exotic family vacation. Balanced budgets bring peace of mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Pamper yourself with a treat that makes you look your best. Someone you really want to impress is about to tell you how great they think you are. Open your arms to receive good vibes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)