ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Grappling with an intellectually challenging problem brings you hidden benefits. Your need to know will open doors to new discoveries about the world, and yourself. Try a new ethnic restaurant on the other side of town.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Deeper answers are the only ones that satisfy you. If you want to know what someone is thinking, don't be afraid to ask. No one really wants to keep you guessing. Say something self-revealing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Make it a point to spend quality downtime with one special person. Whether you pick up a warm meal or cook comfort food at home, it's the company that matters. Romance is in the air.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Examine your work routine and make sure you're putting your full effort into an important project. If you want it, a career move could be in the offing. Later, take care of an almost-forgotten bill.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH A frantic co-worker needs your organization skills. Use your sense of humor to defuse a tense work situation. Look past petty annoyances and know there's enough love for everybody. Your compassionate side always shines through.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Your family life needs more attention. A relative could complain to you about someone you both struggle to love. Suggest diplomatic strategies to make everyone less prone to hostility. Plan a getaway vacation with your bestie.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Speak up and tell people they need to do their part. Holding in your frustration is only going to lead to trouble later on. A neighbor may offer help at the very moment you need a hand.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Money matters demand your attention now. Be honest with yourself about what you can afford before committing to a group gift or planning an exotic family vacation. Balanced budgets bring peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Pamper yourself with a treat that makes you look your best. Someone you really want to impress is about to tell you how great they think you are. Open your arms to receive good vibes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Your mind will be in overdrive. Stop, breathe deeply and enjoy the beauty of nature. If you need time alone, set your phone to do not disturb and sit in silence. Even you need solitude sometimes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH A group project could be a source of intrigue today. Step back and let the collective energy take its course. You'll be amazed at the great work you can do when team members cooperate.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Take credit for the great work you've done. Humility is admirable, but it's hard for you to be happy hiding behind the scenes. Spare no expense on a luscious dinner with someone who always cheers you on.