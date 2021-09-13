ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH It's a great day for travel or seeking further training or education, because you're thinking big. Enjoy the company of friends and entertain at home if you want. You might ask someone to do an errand for you. The key to today is to do something different.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and today you're focused on money, shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. It's a good day to ask for a loan or a mortgage. It's also a good day to negotiate deals with partners.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You have to cooperate with others today. It's easy to do because people will be supportive. Travel discussions plus exploring social opportunities or anything to do with sports and fun times with kids will flow nicely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH This week begins on a positive note. You want to pull your act together before you take it out on the road. It's why you're happy to do something to get better organized as well as improve your health. Enjoy tidying up where you live.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH It's a great beginning to your week! Grab opportunities to socialize and explore sports events and fun times with kids. It's the perfect time for a vacation. Enjoy the arts and anything to do with the entertainment world. ("Are you ready for your close-up, Miss Garbo?")
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Enjoy entertaining at home today, because it's an excellent day for a gathering at your home for social reasons or another purpose. Your home business might inspire moneymaking ideas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You're eager to communicate to others today because you feel emotionally curious and happy to share your ideas with others. Creative concepts along with fun ways to socialize will intrigue you today. Above all, you want to be heard.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's a good day for business and finance. It's also a good day for shopping or making financial decisions, especially something that is home-related or anything to do with real estate or your family.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH It's a wonderful day for you because the Moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler Jupiter. It's why you feel happy. It's also why you have big ideas and you're enthusiastic about possibilities. Discussions with someone younger will be successful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's a pleasant, cozy day, and you have a warm feeling in your tummy. Despite the fact that you have been socializing and enjoying the company of others, today you might want to cocoon somewhere or hide.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH A conversation with a female friend or acquaintance will be reassuring for you today. Talk to someone about your hopes and dreams, because their feedback will help you. You also might talk to someone about travel plans or ways to get further training or education.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH People notice you today. It's a good thing because you look affluent, successful and upbeat in their eyes. Furthermore, you're full of good ideas, which will help you respond to bosses, parents and VIPs who want to discuss something.