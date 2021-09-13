ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH It's a great day for travel or seeking further training or education, because you're thinking big. Enjoy the company of friends and entertain at home if you want. You might ask someone to do an errand for you. The key to today is to do something different.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and today you're focused on money, shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. It's a good day to ask for a loan or a mortgage. It's also a good day to negotiate deals with partners.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You have to cooperate with others today. It's easy to do because people will be supportive. Travel discussions plus exploring social opportunities or anything to do with sports and fun times with kids will flow nicely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH This week begins on a positive note. You want to pull your act together before you take it out on the road. It's why you're happy to do something to get better organized as well as improve your health. Enjoy tidying up where you live.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)