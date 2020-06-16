× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Elements of surprise are brewing regarding finances. New demands in your field might lead you to market your salable job skills differently. At the same time, your values are shifting. You treasure different things than you used to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH A friend helps you with a career opportunity. You might meet intriguing people through this work. Work effectively blesses a cherished relationship. Invest in new fashions or artwork to beautify yourself, your surroundings.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH It is time to release restrictive links to the past such as worn-out possessions or a relationship you have outgrown. Someone close to you wants to try a new project. Allow this to happen. Do not create any obstacles.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your circle of friends, which is always varied, expands further. A new group affiliation introduces you to some fascinating new characters who will brighten your day. Evaluate goals and future projects.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)