ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Elements of surprise are brewing regarding finances. New demands in your field might lead you to market your salable job skills differently. At the same time, your values are shifting. You treasure different things than you used to.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH A friend helps you with a career opportunity. You might meet intriguing people through this work. Work effectively blesses a cherished relationship. Invest in new fashions or artwork to beautify yourself, your surroundings.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH It is time to release restrictive links to the past such as worn-out possessions or a relationship you have outgrown. Someone close to you wants to try a new project. Allow this to happen. Do not create any obstacles.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Your circle of friends, which is always varied, expands further. A new group affiliation introduces you to some fascinating new characters who will brighten your day. Evaluate goals and future projects.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Previous work and preparation begin to lead to progress today. An opportunity arises or your ambitions build to the point where you create your own break. If uncertain about a career issue, inspiration comes suddenly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Today shows wider mental horizons developing. You develop deeper insight into your own nature. You are bored of old concepts and long to learn something new. It is also a good cycle for the pursuit of higher education.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Shared finances are a huge discussion point today. Fate seems to play a large part in your available options at the moment. Adapt to what the universe has to offer. It might not be what you were expecting.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Be very aware of how the advice and influence of others impacts you today. Companions might exaggerate or be innocently misinformed. Resist high-pressure sales pitches. Graciously accept that some friends have developed new priorities.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Relationships have a direct bearing on your wellness. Consider joining an online exercise group. Companionship and emotional support do wonders for your well-being. Because others impact your health so profoundly, you can be vulnerable to psychic vampires.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH You are cherished and admired today. A child expresses love and devotion. Pursue a creative project. It's a marvelous time to study music or to plant a garden. Consider designing a garden with the goal of providing fresh vegetables.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH An old family secret might come to light. Romantic relationships have new promise for growth. It is a favorable day to make decisions about commitments. Talk to a family member and ask him or her for advice.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Some variety would be appreciated today. A change of scene refreshes and inspires you. Much is learned through emails and calls. Commuter travel accelerates in importance. A neighbor becomes a much better friend.
