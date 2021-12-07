ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH For the most part, you're confident, especially about your opinions. Today however, something will cause you to take a step back to reconsider your ideas about broad issues — something that affects many people. You need clarification. "Just the facts, ma'am."
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH If you're dealing with banking issues or anything to do with inheritances, insurance matters or shared property, be careful. You might not have all the facts. Something could be wrong. Possibly someone is not being honest with you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH You might feel confused dealing with friends and partners today. Suddenly, issues that were once clear are not. In fact, everything seems a bit vague. Maybe someone wants to back out of the deal. Note: If you think something fishy is going on, it is.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today is rife with misunderstandings at work. For starters, someone might withhold information from you. Or they might give you incomplete information. That's because today you might encounter misrepresentation or distortion of the truth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH It's a confusing day for romance. You might feel disappointed in someone, perhaps let down or even misled. Maybe this is true. Or maybe you never expressed your expectations? Meanwhile, be clear when talking to your kids. Assume nothing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Family discussions might create misunderstandings or confusion today. You might assume something that isn't correct. Possibly, someone will mislead you. They might want to hide a problem to escape embarrassment. Be kind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH It's easy for communications to become hopelessly misunderstood today. One of the reasons is someone might remain silent when they should speak up. Be careful of important agreements. Make sure you get all your facts — the right facts.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH It's a poor day for major financial negotiations and agreements, because confusion is everywhere. However, in addition to confusion, there is possible deceit or misrepresentation of the facts. If you have a nagging hunch that something isn't right — listen to that little voice.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You are a positive, upbeat optimist who values honesty. (Ironically, you're so smooth talking, you can sell anyone the Brooklyn Bridge.) Be careful in your dealings with others today, because people are confused or dishonest. Stay in touch with the real world.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH Don't take things at face value today. Don't believe everything you hear. If you're suspicious about someone or a particular situation, then listen to that warning in your head. At best, misinformation due to ignorance is likely. At worst, you're being conned.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH A discussion with someone younger today might lead to further confusion. You want to get the facts from someone, perhaps a member of a group? Nevertheless, things seem fuzzy and unclear. If so, do not act. Wait until you know what's going on.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Be careful when talking to parents, bosses and VIPs today, because it's a classic day for misunderstandings. Be wary of idealizing someone or a situation. If things look too good to be true, they are.