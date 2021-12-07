ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH For the most part, you're confident, especially about your opinions. Today however, something will cause you to take a step back to reconsider your ideas about broad issues — something that affects many people. You need clarification. "Just the facts, ma'am."

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH If you're dealing with banking issues or anything to do with inheritances, insurance matters or shared property, be careful. You might not have all the facts. Something could be wrong. Possibly someone is not being honest with you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HH You might feel confused dealing with friends and partners today. Suddenly, issues that were once clear are not. In fact, everything seems a bit vague. Maybe someone wants to back out of the deal. Note: If you think something fishy is going on, it is.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)