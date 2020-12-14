ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH A conservative approach is best regarding work today. Follow traditions, rules and regulations. Career responsibilities need attention. Be patient. There are hurdles to overcome. Focus on balancing professional ambitions with release of stress.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Be very aware of how the advice and influence of others impacts you today. Companions can exaggerate or be innocently misinformed. Resist high-pressure sales pitches. You can win at games of all kinds now.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today promises changes in your social circle. Companions are in a cycle of change. Graciously accept the fact that some friends may develop new priorities. Legal matters need careful attention, but should eventually work out in your favor.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Health and fitness will be important considerations today. Learn all you can about preventative medicine. Pay attention to what makes you feel well or ill. A magical and very exceptional animal companion can enter your life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH The magnificent and self-reliant Lion follows his/her own path with confidence and doesn't look back at those trailing behind. There's great evolution coupled with life-changing experiences as you follow the quest for the perfect romance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It is time to define your priorities. Focus on actions you can take to change your surroundings for the better. A rather forceful individual seems annoying, but may actually have your best interests at heart.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Your judgment is good and your mind alert today. It's a good time to attend to transportation needs or even purchase a new method of transportation. Conversations provide new and interesting perspectives.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Discriminate in expressing generosity today. You will be particularly aware of the plights and problems of those less fortunate. Check to make certain that your donations of money or supplies go where they are most needed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH You are super self-confident today and will pursue that which you believe in regardless of the consequences. To those who don't understand you, you can appear selfish. Try to explain your own individual philosophy so that it is clear.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Today begins on an introspective note. You will prefer to spend time away from people. It is a good time to perfect a meditation technique. Write emails, make future travel plans and arrange meetings, all without having to talk too much.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today favors networking. A new social circle is developing for you. There are rewards if you become active in organizations. This includes community service committees and political campaigns.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Sensible choices build your good reputation today. Old barriers can be overcome, and you can manifest a cherished wish through sheer effort. You'll be especially strong and influential. Career matters will be highly competitive. Keep stress under control.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!