VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Today you're keen to enlighten others about your ideas. You have errands, appointments and short trips to consider. Nevertheless, responsibilities with your job, your health or a pet will limit your options. Just cope with dignity and patience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Finances often limit our dreams and wishes. We have champagne ideas on a beer wallet. You might encounter this today. Activities with kids, a social outing or sports events will be limited because of insufficient funds or high costs. Welcome to the club; we number in the millions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today the Sun is in your sign at odds with stern Saturn. So you don't have complete freedom to act. Responsibilities, limitations or rules and regulations can't be ignored, especially responsibilities related to home and family.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Freedom and physical activity are survival issues for you. You need to get outdoors every day and fly your colors! Something going on behind the scenes today might limit your ability to do what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)