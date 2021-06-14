ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH Today is full of unpredictable events. Social occasions might be canceled or changed. Sports accidents are possible. Parents should be extra vigilant to avoid accidents with their kids. A relationship with someone older might change or end.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Today is full of disruptions, which means you must be prepared. For starters, a dispute with a family member might happen. Small appliances might break down. A breakage at home could occur. Sudden news that affects a parent, boss or your career might surprise you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Be careful! This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Think before you speak or act. On the upside, because you can think outside of the box, you might have clever ideas. However, authority figures might squelch whatever you offer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Keep an eye on your money, your possessions and anything to do with your wealth and assets, because this is an unpredictable day. You might lose money. Something you own might be damaged or lost. The government or a partner might make things difficult for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Even if you hide under the covers, this will be a disruptive day for you. "Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!" Relations with authority figures and parents are dicey. Arguments with partners and close friends might take place. This is also an accident-prone day, so be careful.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Your peace of mind might be disrupted today because something is going on behind the scenes you did not anticipate. Change is in the air. It could make you restless. However, you also might encounter opposition with a boss or rules and regulations.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Something unexpected might impact your friendship with someone or your interaction with a member of a group. A relationship might even be severed. Quarrels about funding, shared responsibilities and dealings with kids and creative projects are all possible.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Be careful, because this is a day full of interruptions and unexpected events. Relations with parents and bosses could be confrontational. Family discord is likely. Possibly, something unexpected will completely change your plans today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH Be careful, because this is an accident-prone day, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Travel plans will change or be canceled. Likewise, something might affect college and university schedules. An authority figure might tell you why you can't do something.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH This is a challenging day, especially to finances, shared property, taxes, debt, mortgages and investment holdings. Parents note this is also an accident-prone day for your kids, so be vigilant. Social plans will be canceled or changed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH You might find yourself at odds with partners and close friends today because of a family argument or a sudden change at home. People are inclined to be overreactive, seeing the worst in everything. Keep your spirits up and your wits about you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so keep your eyes open and slow down. Be aware of everything happening around you whether walking, jogging, cycling or driving. Likewise, think before you speak so you don't have later regrets.