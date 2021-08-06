ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Social plans might suddenly change today. An event might be canceled, or perhaps instead you might get an unexpected invitation. Meanwhile, guard against sports accidents and accidents with your kids. Be vigilant! Slow down and take it easy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH Your home routine will be interrupted today, because small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. It could be as minor as burning the toast at breakfast, or you might have a domestic argument or worse. Patience is your best ally today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Be extra careful jogging, walking, biking or driving. Slow down and beaware. Think before you speak and act. Guard against knee-jerk reactions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Keep an eye on money and possessions today, because something unexpected, out of the blue, could impact your assets. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Be wise and guard what you own against loss, theft or damage.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)