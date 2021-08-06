ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Social plans might suddenly change today. An event might be canceled, or perhaps instead you might get an unexpected invitation. Meanwhile, guard against sports accidents and accidents with your kids. Be vigilant! Slow down and take it easy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH Your home routine will be interrupted today, because small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur. It could be as minor as burning the toast at breakfast, or you might have a domestic argument or worse. Patience is your best ally today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Be extra careful jogging, walking, biking or driving. Slow down and beaware. Think before you speak and act. Guard against knee-jerk reactions.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Keep an eye on money and possessions today, because something unexpected, out of the blue, could impact your assets. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. Be wise and guard what you own against loss, theft or damage.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Today the Sun is in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus. This could spawn an argument. It might make you overreact or be impulsive and say or do rash things that you might later regret. It also might encourage accidents.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today you might feel restless and at odds with things around you. You might not know why, but you feel you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Relax, there is definitely a restless influence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Something unusual might take place today with a friend or a group. You might suddenly meet someone unusual, which in turn leads to a different situation. Or you might have difficulty with a friend and the friendship might end. Interaction with a group might go sideways.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH This is a tricky day with authority figures — parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. They might suddenly do something that catches you off guard. Or you might. You also might feel like lashing out or rebelling against any restrictions. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Travel plans might suddenly change today. Perhaps they will be canceled, or perhaps you suddenly have to travel. Likewise, school plans might change. Something unusual and unexpected connected with church, libraries, universities or government might occur.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Stay on top of things today. Make friends with your bank account. Something unexpected could impact shared property or anything you own jointly with others. Lovers' quarrels might erupt today, especially about intimacy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Relations with partners and close friends are challenging today. Someone might be demanding. You might be demanding. Things might change so fast that a relationship might end. Or maybe you will have a little tiff — nothing to worry about.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Your work routine will have surprises today. Computer glitches, power outages, staff shortages, something unexpected will impact how you do things today. This could be an accident-prone day for your pet. Be alert!