ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Memories of a lost love must be kept in perspective. Your interest in helping the disadvantaged grows. Quietly, you will act and do much good in the world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You will enjoy chance meetings with those from your past. A reunion with a longtime friend is likely. You reconsider pursuing a dream once abandoned. Get in touch with your inner voice for direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today is all about professional aspirations and your ambitions. You will attract attention. Pursue opportunities that showcase your capabilities. You're entering a more promising security cycle. You might have gone from rags to riches more than once.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Expect an increase in energy and motivation. Take time to exercise. Travel is favored, as are journeys of the mind and spirit. There is much to learn. If you've always yearned to write, now is the time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)