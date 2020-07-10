× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today brings in a quieter mood. You will feel reserved, your childhood shyness revived. Animal friends and nature affect you deeply. Guidance comes from within today. You have greater mental energy and it is easier to solve problems and make wise choices.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Your success today will be directly affected by the effort you expend. Double-check contracts and communications related to your work. Friends and partners will make plans for you and offer advice. They earn your love and respect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Accept changes gracefully regarding your professional situation. Write a list of desired goals and affirmations. Read the list carefully. This will actually help you deal with old conflicts and frustrations with aplomb.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH If there have been travel-related glitches and delays, they should now start to clear up. Offer support to loved ones. Dedication to a worthwhile mutual interest enhances a love bond.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)