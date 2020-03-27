ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today is very fiery, and you are literally in your element. Routine tasks are accomplished with ease, and others are responsive and more supportive. Life is smoother and easier. A child needs extra love and attention.

TAURUS (April 19-May 20)

HHHH You will attract extra attention, so take care to make the most of your appearance. If you make a friendly overture it will be met with surprising enthusiasm. There might be an announcement about a child expected by a friend or relative.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Spiritual pursuits and events in faraway places hold your attention today. You may feel distracted at work, so concentrate on the true priorities. Words have hidden nuances that can guide you in dealing with bossy colleagues.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You are much in the thoughts of others. Prepare for offers and suggestions. Enroll in educational programs or gather details in preparation for a journey you need to make. You're especially quick and clever today, and will make wise choices.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)