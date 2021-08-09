VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH The stars send conflicting messages today. In one way, you want to hide behind the scenes and keep a low profile. Nevertheless, fiery Mars and fair Venus are in your sign, urging you to go forth and dazzle others! It's your call.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH This is a social day for you, which is why you will enjoy schmoozing with friends and members of groups. In particular, you might have a warm conversation with a female acquaintance. It's a good day to share your hopes about something with someone else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You are high-viz today. Not only do people notice you more than usual, especially bosses, parents, teachers and the police, they also admire you! Obviously, because you have this slight advantage, go after what you want!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today you hunger for adventure! You want to travel and learn new things and be stimulated by life. (Yes, I want it all!) This is an excellent day to study something. Meanwhile, your ambition is aroused. Bosses and authority types look kindly on you. Time to take a bow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)