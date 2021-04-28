ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Get closure on unfinished business lingering from a past relationship. An interest in subjects that exercise your intuition and psychic abilities will excite you. Order books, research documentaries and browse websites. Find people from whom you can learn.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Breathe new life into a connection that has become routine. Everything can become run of the mill. Create new scenarios and adventures that you have never experienced before, either by yourself or with someone else.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Put on your best face, even if you have doubts about a team project. If you must, fill in the gaps that someone else may have left out. Be discrete about transferring to another department or assignment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Sign up for a competitive sporting event that suits your fitness level. Get a friend or romantic interest to join you. Ask someone younger for recommendations for a new device. Promise a gift in return for their help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)