ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today, your career is highlighted. You may question authority and become more vocal and visible at work. Extra effort and attention to detail leads to positive recognition.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Faraway places and foreign people turn thoughts away from the familiar. You may explore new philosophies and belief systems and be profoundly affected. Daydreams are vivid. Communication is delicate. Be cautious if speaking or writing about controversial topics.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH You enjoy learning and are something of a perpetual student. You can learn a great deal at this time; old concepts are changing. Memories of a grandparent or childhood companion will be vivid and meaningful today.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH A partner must be compatible with your relatives, especially your mother, to make you happy. Your generosity and sensitivity make you a delightful companion if you can overcome memories of old, lost loves. Romantic prospects improve today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Experience temporary weariness today. Take care of old maladies and get extra rest when this occurs. Avoid those who are ill if you can. You are especially vulnerable. Get both sides of the story if it's disturbing news.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Love trends are definitely improving. You will be liberated from old heartaches or disappointments. A spiritual connection with a special person might form today. Existing relationships transform for the better.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You can relax. There is a feeling of reprieve from demanding realities and pressures. Companions are less critical and more supportive of your ideas. Your home life is improved if you use humor and patience with family members.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You can do some impressive writing today. Cards and emails, as well as stories and poems, flow freely. Neighbors are more friendly; accept invitations they extend. Return telephone calls promptly. They can be very important.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Conversations revolve around business. Today promises information about and an understanding of certain financial matters. There is a new awareness about what money really does and doesn't mean.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You can make constructive changes today. It's a good time to polish your skills. Complete work requiring analysis or precise measurements. New technologies and gadgets are an asset. It's easier to clear away debris and get organized.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH A subject that is hard to understand suddenly is clarified if you study diligently. It's a perfect time to think about attending a meditation group and deepening your awareness. Seek healing and inspiration from the arts or contact with nature.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You might be more quiet than usual because you are especially impressionable today. You are quite psychically aware of the deepest inner feelings of others. Talk remotely in a group. Your humor wins new friends.
