ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Today, your career is highlighted. You may question authority and become more vocal and visible at work. Extra effort and attention to detail leads to positive recognition.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Faraway places and foreign people turn thoughts away from the familiar. You may explore new philosophies and belief systems and be profoundly affected. Daydreams are vivid. Communication is delicate. Be cautious if speaking or writing about controversial topics.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You enjoy learning and are something of a perpetual student. You can learn a great deal at this time; old concepts are changing. Memories of a grandparent or childhood companion will be vivid and meaningful today.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH A partner must be compatible with your relatives, especially your mother, to make you happy. Your generosity and sensitivity make you a delightful companion if you can overcome memories of old, lost loves. Romantic prospects improve today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)