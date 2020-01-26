HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020:

This year, your innate creativity and uniqueness break through. You draw many people toward you because in many ways you are more authentic than you have been. If single, sorting through admirers and deciding if you want to date someone might be OK. If attached, you might not always be able to identify with your sweetie this year. Try to walk in his or her shoes. Spend more time together and look at your differences with respect. Fellow AQUARIANS can be very stubborn.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You might be overly focused on bringing others together for a particular cause. The problem might be that their judgment and free will might not be in sync with your perspective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Your reaction to another person's initiative could be stunning to many people. For you, it is a knee-jerk response. You might not understand where you are coming from. Know that it is OK to head in a different direction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)