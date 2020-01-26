HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020:
This year, your innate creativity and uniqueness break through. You draw many people toward you because in many ways you are more authentic than you have been. If single, sorting through admirers and deciding if you want to date someone might be OK. If attached, you might not always be able to identify with your sweetie this year. Try to walk in his or her shoes. Spend more time together and look at your differences with respect. Fellow AQUARIANS can be very stubborn.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might be overly focused on bringing others together for a particular cause. The problem might be that their judgment and free will might not be in sync with your perspective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Your reaction to another person's initiative could be stunning to many people. For you, it is a knee-jerk response. You might not understand where you are coming from. Know that it is OK to head in a different direction.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Reach out for someone or several people who are at a distance from you and rarely can visit with you. Catching up on their news might be more validating than you think. Be forthright and direct in your dealings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You might be in tune with a loved one. What that person and you would like to create, whether it is a trip, an evening together or a simple conversation, is very much the same. Do not worry as much about your interactions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Others come toward you with willingness and openness. Though you are personality-plus, try to respond as authentically as you can. You value interactions with people. Do not always take them lightly.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH A close friend or loved one demonstrates how much he or she appreciates your efforts. Take this moment and remember it, should you feel ignored in some fashion. Express your caring as you are important to this person too.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Your playfulness and willingness to be childlike delights a child and those who are light of heart. You could end up making memories that will make you smile for years. Just let the kid within out.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH A child or new friend cannot stay away from you. This person's admiration is obvious. The question remains: What will you do with this situation? A domestic matter needs to be handled early on.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You tend to say the right thing at the right moment. You might wonder why you do not find communication as easy today. You seem to be coming from a more appreciative or loving place.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You have only the best intentions when having a meaningful conversation with a loved one. He or she might feel that you are being overly warm and not understand your attitude. If you run into cynicism, explain.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You might be overly focused on yourself and your interests. Make a point of being more aware of others and their needs. You might not intend to be egotistical, but you could come off that way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Gentleness continues to emanate from you. Others pick up on this quality. You might enjoy the surge in your popularity, but be aware of others and their foibles. Few people are as authentic as you.