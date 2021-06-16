HHHH Enjoy interacting with others and meeting friends and members of groups today because you feel friendly and sociable! In particular, you will enjoy the company of younger people, either in person or online. Why not share your dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Take advantage of the fact others are impressed with you now, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. Since this is the case, now is obviously the time for you to make your pitch and go after what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You want to feel excitement and adventure today. You want to shake things up a little! You also will enjoy learning something new that is unusual and fascinating. How can you do this? For starters, do something different!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Lately, you've been feeling intense. This means you have been more reactive to others, especially in discussions related to shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. Suddenly, everything matters! Everything is black and white! This will fade soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)