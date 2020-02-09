HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020:
This year, you make waves wherever you go. People cannot help but notice your charisma and friendly nature. You have new choices available to you at work and with friends and family. If single, do not commit unless you are 100% sure. If attached, the two of you add a stronger sense of connection to your relationship. For some of you, this warmth might stem from finally taking that special trip. LEO admires your coolness and ability to handle touchy situations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Without intending to, you could create an explosive situation. Be ready to smile instead of growling even if you hit a roadblock. It is nearly impossible to take back nasty words. The less said, the better.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH The unpredictability that is slowly being attached to you seems justified if you pull back and look at your knee-jerk reactions. Take some time to yourself and prioritize what is important.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Reach out for a loved one or dear friend. A late brunch might be just what the doctor ordered. You can maximize the moment and catch up on fun news. Make plans for the near future as well.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Stay ahead of a situation and clear out a problem before it becomes too expensive emotionally or financially. You might not appreciate what you hear from a loved one or dear friend.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH You enjoy periods like today when others cannot get enough of you. Your biggest problem will be juggling the various people around you. You might need to make amends with someone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Use the daylight hours for yourself. You enjoy your Sundays sometimes doing a crossword puzzle or making calls to friends you have not visited with recently. Others respond to your energy, and by late afternoon, you might want to join a pal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Get some important errands done quickly and efficiently. Fatigue could wear you down as the day ages. Be willing to change plans if need be. A loved one or dear friend lets you know how important you are.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Others look to you for a hint as to how they should respond to a complex situation. It is only complex because someone wants it to be. Invite friends to join you in the afternoon to watch a game, have dinner or whatever pleases you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Call someone you rarely speak to. You both care a lot about each other but have very little time to visit. Decide to change that pattern. Check in with an older person, boss or key family member in the afternoon.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Reach out for someone you care about who you might have been unintentionally ignoring. Getting together or even just chatting on the phone catches you up on news. Do not hold back.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You enjoy the busy pace, yet you might need to slow down. Spend some quality time with a loved who might feel ignored. He or she is instrumental to your well-being.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Get as much done as you can in the daylight hours. You might need to do an errand or catch up on calls. Late in the afternoon, your popularity takes over. Whatever your plans are, they could change.