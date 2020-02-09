HHH Stay ahead of a situation and clear out a problem before it becomes too expensive emotionally or financially. You might not appreciate what you hear from a loved one or dear friend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHHH You enjoy periods like today when others cannot get enough of you. Your biggest problem will be juggling the various people around you. You might need to make amends with someone.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Use the daylight hours for yourself. You enjoy your Sundays sometimes doing a crossword puzzle or making calls to friends you have not visited with recently. Others respond to your energy, and by late afternoon, you might want to join a pal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Get some important errands done quickly and efficiently. Fatigue could wear you down as the day ages. Be willing to change plans if need be. A loved one or dear friend lets you know how important you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Others look to you for a hint as to how they should respond to a complex situation. It is only complex because someone wants it to be. Invite friends to join you in the afternoon to watch a game, have dinner or whatever pleases you.