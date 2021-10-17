HH Some secrets might come out today, and they might be about you. You might have to explain something or show people why you did or did not do something. Tread carefully and don't say anything you might later regret.

This Week: You are empowered!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HH A power struggle might arise today. You might want to introduce improvements or changes. Or perhaps someone wants you to make radical changes where they think your life is not working out.

This Week: Keep a low profile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH It's a poor day to challenge bosses, parents, teachers or the police, because you will get caught up in a power struggle. Unfortunately, this is the kind of power struggle where you will end up with egg on your face. Forewarned is forearmed.

This Week: Enjoy increased popularity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today, because it's a classic day for arguments, disputes and overbearing discussions.