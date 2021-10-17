Happy Birthday for Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021: You're confident, resilient and at times daring and defiant. You're also self-disciplined and an excellent strategist. You have strong ideals and strong emotions. Your personal freedom will be important to you this year, which is why you might undergo some major changes. Don't hesitate to explore new opportunities. Grab every chance to travel and expand your world.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH Be patient with others today, especially partners and close friends, because it's easy to get in a power struggle. What's the point?
This Week: Focus on self-improvement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH You might want to introduce reforms to your job today or to anything you do because you see a better way of doing things. Naturally, this could lead to an argument with someone.
This Week: Improve your closest relationships.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Parents might come on too strong with their kids today. Take a step back and view the whole picture. Is it worth making a scene about this? Hissy fits and meltdowns could ensue.
This Week: Get healthier and better organized!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Arguments and ego battles at home might arise today, especially with a parent or an older family member. But what will this gain you? Family is forever, and this kind of dissension probably has no upside.
This Week: Time to party and play!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH You are determined to convince others to agree with you today. In fact, you might be persuasive. But is it so important that others listen to you?
This Week: Focus on home, family and parents.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Power struggles about money or possessions are likely today. People are sensitive about financial matters and what they own.
This Week: It's a busy time. Short trips and appointments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH Today the way you live might be tested by powerful forces from without and within! It's also a classic day for a breakdown of machinery or stuff that you own.
This Week: Focus on money and possessions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Some secrets might come out today, and they might be about you. You might have to explain something or show people why you did or did not do something. Tread carefully and don't say anything you might later regret.
This Week: You are empowered!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH A power struggle might arise today. You might want to introduce improvements or changes. Or perhaps someone wants you to make radical changes where they think your life is not working out.
This Week: Keep a low profile.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH It's a poor day to challenge bosses, parents, teachers or the police, because you will get caught up in a power struggle. Unfortunately, this is the kind of power struggle where you will end up with egg on your face. Forewarned is forearmed.
This Week: Enjoy increased popularity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues today, because it's a classic day for arguments, disputes and overbearing discussions.
This Week: You make a fabulous impression on everyone.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH You might have to give up something today because it isn't working out. Maybe you have to take a realistic look at things to do this.
This Week: Travel, study and explore new things.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 6 p.m. CDT today. The Moon is in Pisces.