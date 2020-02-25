ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Your energy builds all day until you are so energized you find it difficult to put the brakes on. You will be more willing to take a risk than you normally are. Still, be cautious. Your sixth sense will guide you as well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You have a strong sense of direction that rarely fails you. Today is an example of this sixth sense. Be aware of a tendency to sabotage yourself. You simply might feel insecure because you have a lot vested in a decision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Others look to you to take the lead and state your vision. You do not need to work hard to convince others -- or yourself -- of your rightness. Sooner rather than later, you come out of a quandary soaring.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your antenna is tuned into possibilities, some of which seem unfathomable to many people. Do not worry, and keep your eye on the goal. Ideas that pop up in the late afternoon might need to be scanned more carefully.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)