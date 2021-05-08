SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH This is a good day to practice a skill or hone a technique — perhaps in the performance arts or sports — because you will get better and better at something the more you do it. Just do short spurts, because you also want to kick back and play. It's a mixed bag.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHHH Serious discussions at home, possibly with an older family member, might take place today. Meanwhile, you want to play as well and enjoy fun activities with kids, sports events and social diversions. (It looks like you can have it all!)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHHH You might want to entertain at home today. You will certainly want to do something to make your home look more beautiful, which is why efforts to redecorate will appeal to you. If you need to discuss your ideas with someone, you will be serious and detail-oriented.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Although you want to relax and enjoy the company of siblings, relatives and neighbors today, you will be serious when it comes to financial matters. If you're shopping or spending money, you will know what you're doing.

