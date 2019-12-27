ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You might need to do some serious consideration involving your work or your commitment to the outside world. Your thoughts do not necessarily need to be acted on, but they should be considered.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Think in terms of getting exposed to other viewpoints in the near future. You might not be limited, but you can always learn more. A relative or your in-laws often are the force that causes you to rethink your ideas.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You might believe that you have gotten to the basics or the real issue between you and a loved one. What you discover is that, like you, others continue to grow and revise their ideas.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You are a source of interesting and sometimes unusual thoughts. You might notice that others seek you out for feedback. You might need to wait to give a response until you carefully consider what is being said.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You could be at the end of your line with the holidays and people. Consider taking a break and indulging yourself. For some, a massage or a day at the spa might fit the book. You will note that a little indulgence and rest will set you up well.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH You often are not thought of as a creative or dynamic sign, but you can be if you choose. You could be mulling over a key bond, perhaps even with a younger person. You also might hold yourself back more than you realize.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Consider a person who makes you happy on one hand yet uptight on another. Interactions are difficult because you sometimes walk on eggshells around this person. Consider why you feel hesitant. Consider if you would like to open up more.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Return calls. Thank others for their thoughtfulness and catch up on their general news. If weighing the pros and cons of a get-together, you might raise that question. Listen to the feedback you receive.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You need to see what is happening. If you stay open, you will gain a better perspective. Be aware that you do not need to do or say anything as you make a decision.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH You might be sensing a change in the offing. However, review the past year. You will be entering a new life cycle in the next few months. Consider your long-term goals. A little reflection could go a long way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Stay centered and move quickly through an issue. Be more forthright in how you deal with a problem that has been lurking. Be more in tune with your personal needs.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Do not push a friend too far, especially if you recently made his or her acquaintance. You might want to get to know this person more completely first. A get-together in the near future could give you unusual insights.