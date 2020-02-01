ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You know what you want and fully expect to receive just that. You might not handle a small backfire very well. Think about how far you are willing to go to deal with a personal matter.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You feel empowered by what is going on with a child or loved one. You will see how well you can relate with a challenging situation. Move forward and handle a personal matter directly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You could be unusually uptight about how much you share with children or around them when you think they are not listening. You might be on the verge of a major life change. You do not want to make younger family members anxious.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH You could be quite tired after going to excess with your choices. Slow down and focus on a particular area of your life. Be more straightforward with your choices. Encourage others to share their first impressions as well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)