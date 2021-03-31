VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You may be asked to deliver a talk on a topic you are passionate about. A compliment may come from a close friend or sibling who supports your efforts. Be proud of yourself. Walk away from conflicts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Someone special may surprise you with a piece of jewelry or work of art. Return the thought with a gift from your heart. Upbeat news about a long-term investment will make your day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Put on your competitive hat but stay calm. Show others that you are in complete control. Your charisma will shine through. Recognize your power to make a situation that you encounter go your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Reflect on what you want to achieve in the months ahead. Make a list of goals you have not yet acted on. Listen to your inner voice, and you'll know how to move forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH People can take advantage of your kindness. Be empathic and generous, but define your boundaries. Join a group where you don't know anyone. Strike up a conversation with someone who will return the gesture.