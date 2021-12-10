LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You're in the mood to play; you've been in the mood to play all week! That's why it's an excellent time to enjoy the theater, social outings, sports, playful times with kids or anything that is stimulating and fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Home and family are your primary focus due to family discussions or home repairs. You have lots of mental energy to plan things right now. However, today, while the Moon is opposite your sign, you have to be accommodating. Be cooperative.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH It's a good day to slip away on a short trip, because you want to learn new things, see new places and meet new faces. (You're the most social sign in the zodiac.) You also might enjoy entertaining at home because you've been tweaking your digs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH With Mars in your sign, you have lots of energy. Physical exercise will be a smart choice to give you a chance to let off some steam and get rid of any pent-up energy building up in you. One thing is certain, you'll run the meeting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)