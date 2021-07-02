ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You feel strong and confident today. Because of this, you will be especially convincing when talking to anyone, which is good news for those in sales, marketing, teaching, acting, writing and calling out bingo numbers.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH This is a fast-paced, busy week; nevertheless, today is the end of the week, and you want to cocoon somewhere. You feel the need to hide and catch your breath to regroup. The increased chaos and busy activity at home is exhausting.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You enjoy talking to anyone today because you feel emotionally energized and eager to give your views to someone. A conversation with a female friend in particular will be lively and mutually fascinating. This is a good day to discuss your goals.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH People notice you today. In fact, some are discussing personal details about your private life. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Meanwhile, you have strong energy to research something or to look for facts behind the scenes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)