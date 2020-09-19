VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Your financial situation is about to brighten considerably. Debts or other drains on your resources diminish. You would be well paid if you seek extra work. There are meetings with kind and valuable people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today elevates your consciousness. A deeper understanding of your background and past decisions develops. Brush up on etiquette and social niceties. You will be receptive to learning and new ideas. Your environment becomes more nurturing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You cherish time alone today. Seclusion brings peace. Subtle mystical energies are coming into play. You can plan a journey to a place of spiritual significance or use color and music to add loveliness to your environment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH It is easy to forgive and forget old hurts today. Relationships are smoothed; it is easier to define your goals. Politics and community activities can captivate you. A progressive and playful mood develops.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)