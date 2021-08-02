HHH You might feel cut off from those closest to you today. Don't let this drag you down. Don't be discouraged, because many people feel a bit removed from others today because the Sun is opposite Saturn.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Don't be discouraged if feeling cut off from others or even lonely today. This isn't an illusion, but it's certainly a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Many people feel this way today. It will be gone by tomorrow. Therefore, go with the flow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You might be disappointed when relating to groups, clubs or organizations today because something might thwart your attempts to deal with others or advance your ideas. This same minor difficulty might arise in a friendship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH This is a poor day to ask the boss or a parent for permission or approval for anything, because, very likely, their response will be, "Talk to the hand." Knowing this, table your request for another day. Meanwhile, keep your head down and your powder dry.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)