ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH Something might hamper your social plans today. Or, perhaps, responsibilities with children will increase for some reason. In fact, anything to do with the arts, sports and the entertainment world might make greater demands on your life. It's just for today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Involvement with a parent might be more important today, or there might be increased responsibilities regarding taking care of a parent. Perhaps some issue will arise at home in which you feel limited or held back because of certain restrictions. Work with what you've got.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Plans for a short trip or your involvement with daily contacts, including siblings, relatives and neighbors, might be hampered by something today. Something might restrict you. Someone might tell you why you can't do something. Don't let this get you down.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Financial matters might be a concern today. Your access to finances might be restricted. You might be disappointed in your fair share of something, or find it difficult to deal with banks, financial institutions or partners. Bide your time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You might feel cut off from those closest to you today. Don't let this drag you down. Don't be discouraged, because many people feel a bit removed from others today because the Sun is opposite Saturn.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Don't be discouraged if feeling cut off from others or even lonely today. This isn't an illusion, but it's certainly a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Many people feel this way today. It will be gone by tomorrow. Therefore, go with the flow.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You might be disappointed when relating to groups, clubs or organizations today because something might thwart your attempts to deal with others or advance your ideas. This same minor difficulty might arise in a friendship.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH This is a poor day to ask the boss or a parent for permission or approval for anything, because, very likely, their response will be, "Talk to the hand." Knowing this, table your request for another day. Meanwhile, keep your head down and your powder dry.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Today you might encounter rules and regulations, which limit your plans or activities. Go with the flow and don't make a fuss. Don't be discouraged. Tomorrow is more promising!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Financial matters might discourage you today. You might be especially disappointed dealing with partners or others regarding taxes, debt, inheritances or insurance issues. Red-tape limitations, rules and regulations might surface.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Don't be disappointed feeling relations with a close friend or a partner are a bit distant today. Conversations might feel like two ships passing in the night. This influence affects everyone today, and it is mildly limiting and possibly discouraging. But it's brief!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH Something to do with your health, job or even a pet might cause concern today. You might make an extra effort to get the results you want. Or perhaps you cannot do something because you are limited or estricted by some situation. Patience is your best ally.