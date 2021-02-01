VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Earning enough to pay for new treasures will absorb your attention today. Enjoy all that you have, rather than lamenting that which eludes you. You've been concerned about security. This trend will ebb. And your financial picture should grow promising.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Your judgement is especially good today, so don't go through the usual agony about making a decision. Your instincts will lead you to the right choices. A new home, job or relationship can replace the familiar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Suddenly discretion is more important than usual. You will cherish your privacy today. You'll be aware of the secret worries and needs of others. There are opportunities to be helpful, almost acting like a guardian angel to those less fortunate.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Follow through with networking. Blend business and pleasure today. Don't take others for granted. Associates might not be as they first appear. Competitive situations are present. If you're the winner in a conflict, be alert to the possibility of poor sportsmanship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)