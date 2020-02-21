ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH A new beginning becomes more and more of a possibility. This desire is the result of being so direct and caring with others. Meanwhile, do not lose sight of your daily routine and matters that need care.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH Handle what you must. Do not hesitate to ask for what is necessary to finish a project. You might resent all the questions. Just answer them with clarity and directness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Reach out for what you want. Make sure you clear any interferences that head in your direction. Without intending to, others might test your commitment to a certain idea or project.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH One-on-one relating generally draws better results for you than it does for many other people. You seem able to root out the core issue -- at least for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You could be somewhat defiant and not realize it. You have strength, determination and an abundance of self-confidence. Clear out work, perhaps make an appointment for a massage this afternoon.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

