ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH You will feel more loved and cherished, with others drawing closer to you. Any legal matters turn to your advantage. It's a marvelous time to form commitments and partnerships of all kinds. This is a very rare day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Be well informed about health care options, and be gentle with your body. A touch of confusion makes daily work rather hectic. Regather and regroup. A problem is less serious than it first seemed.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today ushers in an especially comforting, calming type of love situation. A relationship becomes more stable. The company of someone a generation older or younger can grow into a serious friendship. Working on worthwhile projects together is a pleasure.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH A relative who is normally reserved is warmer and more loving. Children are a source of delight. Experiment with new games and festivities — the atmosphere is jolly. This is not a time to be serious or practical.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Use of constructive thoughts and words magically uplifts the world you dwell in. A sibling or neighbor becomes a closer friend. Make requests of others, launch a promotional campaign or pursue opportunities in public speaking.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You might shop diligently for a special treasure and will guard your possessions. Avoid arguments about money and belongings. Keep a perspective about the true value of material security.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Reflect on your goals and priorities, as a whole new way of life is ahead of you. Over the next six months, a different job, a move or even a new love will make you feel reborn.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Today you will be less interested in material security, and more intrigued with other values. It is a time of growth within. Do not feel sad if a friend drifts away. New associates will be drawn to you soon.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You are swept along by strong likes and dislikes today. It is a powerful and passionate trend. Develop constructive desires. Friends will help you select the right priorities. You will sense more support and approval from others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHHH Your image is enhanced, and you are given opportunities to demonstrate what you can do professionally. It's a good day to think about career-related studies, even a new direction in your job.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH If you have aspirations to write or teach, now is the time to develop them. Today's influence helps you make wise choices — you are especially quick and clever. Enroll in educational programs or gather details in preparation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Today emphasizes the need to be discreet and to do research. A touch of secrecy at the right time assures success. There is a new intensity to your desires and feelings. Music and poetry evoke spiritual thoughts.
