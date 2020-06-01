VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You might shop diligently for a special treasure and will guard your possessions. Avoid arguments about money and belongings. Keep a perspective about the true value of material security.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Reflect on your goals and priorities, as a whole new way of life is ahead of you. Over the next six months, a different job, a move or even a new love will make you feel reborn.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Today you will be less interested in material security, and more intrigued with other values. It is a time of growth within. Do not feel sad if a friend drifts away. New associates will be drawn to you soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You are swept along by strong likes and dislikes today. It is a powerful and passionate trend. Develop constructive desires. Friends will help you select the right priorities. You will sense more support and approval from others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)